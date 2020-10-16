Covid outbreaks: Cwm Taf Morgannwg hospital staff 'stretched' after 47 deaths
A health board battling Covid outbreaks at three of its hospitals is preparing to admit more patients to its field hospital on Friday.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg has reported 47 deaths at hospitals in Llantrisant, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend.
It has more coronavirus patients than at any time since the pandemic began, according to NHS Wales figures.
The health board's boss said it was facing "incredibly challenging and difficult circumstances".
Speaking the day after Ysbyty'r Seren field hospital in Bridgend took in its first patients since the start of the pandemic, medical director Nick Lyons told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "That's maybe the best illustration possible - if you're having to use the overflow already, then who knows where we might be heading...
"That of course has stretched the staff further because we're delivering care across more sites and more patients will be admitted to the field hospital today."
The health board has declared Covid-19 infection outbreaks in three of its main hospitals, with 205 Covid cases linked to the outbreak, including patients.
It said earlier this week there had been 47 deaths: 38 at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, five at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, and four at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.
Mr Lyons said: "I think to say [the situation is] out of control would be overstating it, but we keep a very close eye as you can imagine on those figures on a day-by-day basis."
He said patients had been taken to its field hospital to "take the pressures off the other acute sites that allow us to do that other activity".
"They're incredibly busy at the moment and my heart goes out to our staff who continue - and they've been working for months now in incredibly, incredibly challenging and difficult circumstances...
"It's very difficult times but we're proud of the staff who rise to that challenge, day after day."
'Difficult to predict'
He said the health board's intensive care units "thankfully" were not as busy now as they were in April but added: "The numbers are quite challenging...
"I'm confident that we have the beds that we need and the intensive care capacity that we need to treat all our patients with Covid, whilst at the same time being able to continue the most urgent surgery and deal with patients coming to our emergency departments...
"But as we gaze over the horizon into the coming weeks and months that becomes more difficult to predict."