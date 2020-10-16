Borth Wild Animal Kingdom begins rehoming dangerous animals
- Published
The owners of a troubled zoo have begun rehoming their most dangerous animals after surrendering its licence to keep category one carnivores.
Last month Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion was found to be in breach of its licence that says it must have someone with a firearm on duty every day in case of an escape.
In 2017 its lynx Lilleth was shot dead after escaping.
In March three African Antelope broke out. They were returned safely.
A second lynx, Nilly, later died following a "handling error".
In July, it was given extra time to pay a £75,000 tax bill.
Ceredigion council said it was supervising the rehoming and a serval had already been moved to another collection.
The zoo has closed while the rehoming takes place and plans to reopen without them.