Cladding: Forged signatures on more flats' fire certificates
At least 15 more forged fire safety certificates have been linked to a company in Caerphilly county.
It comes after a forged signature was found on the fire safety certificate for a Cardiff block of flats.
Responding to concerns of fraudulent EWS1 forms raised in the Senedd, the first minister said police and trading standards are "actively investigating".
An industry-wide certificate was introduced following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, in which 72 people died.
According to Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), these forms must be completed by a "fully qualified member of a relevant professional body within the construction industry", such as a chartered surveyor or fire engineer.
In August, Gareth Griffiths, a retired police officer living at Century Wharf in Cardiff, found EWS1 forms issued by Newbridge-based Specialist Facade Inspections were signed with a forged signature, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Specialist Facade Inspections said they had used a chartered surveyor to sign off the forms, alleging this surveyor was responsible for the forgery.
As the forged signature was also found on several other EWS1 forms, the company reissued certificates under a new inspector's name, who they say has "huge experience" and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).
At least 15 more fire safety certificates were issued by the company to flats in London owned by the Columbia Group with that signature, affecting about 1,000 residents.
However, according to the CIOB, the new inspector is neither a current member nor qualified to sign the forms - invalidating the new certificates.
The company then claimed the new surveyor is registered with the CIOB but coronavirus has caused an administrative error.
David Kennedy, chief executive of Columbia, said: "What these operators are doing is they're undermining certain parts of the building profession.
"There needs to be better guidance on the level of qualification that is acceptable. There should be greater transparency. You have to put some leg work in to get some information."
'It's not an issue'
Specialist Facade Inspections's co-founder Paul Tedstone said of the new inspector: "He is registered with the CIOB. I don't know anybody better. He's a very good guy. He rang me and said he's waiting for a confirmation letter from the CIOB. Huge experience, no question.
"All I know is he told me it's not an issue. I had his certificate, and from personal experience I know he's more than well versed in rain screen cladding."
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We are not able to confirm nor deny the arrest or investigation into named individuals or businesses. Nor can we supply any other information that could be considered to have the same effect."
Caerphilly council was asked to comment.
Specialist Facade Inspections said they are now "taking on three fellows from RICS".
Mr Tedstone said: "Anybody who has any worry with any certificate that we've supplied, I'll happily pass straight to them, and they can further endorse it. It should be fine.
"I'm really sorry for any of the hassle or stress that has been brought on any resident. It's certainly not fraudulent or a financial scam, far from it. It's naivety on my part, that I really, really want to put right.
"We are passionate about the problem. We are very passionate about doing the right thing."