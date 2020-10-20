Cancer: Woman urges young people to be aware of disease
- Published
A woman who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 20 has called on young people to be aware of the symptoms and see a doctor if they are concerned.
Kathryn Rodwell, now 22, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma last year, but delayed going to see her doctor for months.
She got the all-clear in November, but just months later she was "devastated" to discover it had returned.
Ms Rodwell, from Flintshire, is still receiving treatment for the disease.
When she started experiencing symptoms, she was in the second year of a maths degree at Keele University in Staffordshire.
"The first symptom I noticed was a persistent cough - so in January 2019 I gave up smoking and made it my New Year's resolution to get fit and healthy," said Ms Rodwell, from Gwernaffield, near Mold.
Because of the intensity of her degree and her lack of awareness of the symptoms, Ms Rodwell put off seeing her doctor for months until the point she was having violent coughing fits, became breathless, was constantly tired and developed pain in her side.
"I seemed to always have a rational explanation for why I was feeling unwell and never for a moment thought it would be cancer," she said.
When it became too much in April, she went to her GP's surgery.
She said she was seen by a nurse or healthcare worker instead, who said her lungs "sounded healthy" and put it down to hay fever.
But her symptoms became worse, to the point where her mother moved in with her at university to look after her.
Ms Rodwell listed all the symptoms she had been experiencing and went back to the GP.
This time she was able to see a doctor, but said he told her he "didn't have time to look" at her list, and that her problems were due to her "being overweight".
"He made me feel silly, saying again that both my lungs sounded healthy," Ms Rodwell explained.
"But I was persistent and, in the end, he agreed to send me for a blood test and chest X-ray."
A positron emission tomography (Pet) scan would reveal the mass in her right lung cavity, which was preventing her lung from inflating.
Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease in 13 to 24-year-olds, but "early diagnosis can save lives", according to the Teenage Cancer Trust.
"Because cancer is less common in young people, they often have to visit their doctor up to three times before they are referred to a specialist," said Dr Louise Soanes, the charity's director of services.
"Look out for lumps, bumps or swellings, unexplained tiredness, mole changes, persistent pain and significant weight change. If you are worried, contact your GP as soon as possible."
Ms Rodwell said her advice was to "listen to your body", "make time" and "get it checked out".
"And please don't let a GP with a bad attitude intimidate you," she added.
Dr Alison Bradley, a GP and chair of North Staffordshire CCG, which oversees GP practices in the region, said: "Cancer is no respecter of age. Anyone who notices new and unexpected changes in their health that could potentially be symptoms of cancer should contact their GP.
"GP practices are open and a full range of services are available to patients, although they may be delivered in a different way due to Covid.
"We would like to wish Kathryn the best with her ongoing treatment."
- Published
- 1 October 2019