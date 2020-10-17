Penally asylum camp protest: Man and woman arrested
- Published
Two people have been arrested during a protest outside a military training camp in Pembrokeshire, where asylum seekers are being housed.
A 58-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are being held in custody, both for obstructing police at Penally.
The man was also arrested for a racially aggravated offence.
About 55 people gathered to protest outside the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre, near Tenby, earlier.
It has been described as a target for "hard-right extremist" protestors, following the Home Office's decision to house up to 250 people.
Supt Anthony Evans, divisional commander for Pembrokeshire, said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to work to ensure that everyone's voices are heard safely and peacefully at the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre.
"Yet again we had to take action against a small minority. We have made it clear previously that those committing criminal offences will be prosecuted."