Penally asylum camp protest: Man and woman arrested

Published
image captionAround 55 protesters arrived outside the camp on Saturday

Two people have been arrested during a protest outside a military training camp in Pembrokeshire, where asylum seekers are being housed.

A 58-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are being held in custody, both for obstructing police at Penally.

The man was also arrested for a racially aggravated offence.

About 55 people gathered to protest outside the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre, near Tenby, earlier.

It has been described as a target for "hard-right extremist" protestors, following the Home Office's decision to house up to 250 people.

Supt Anthony Evans, divisional commander for Pembrokeshire, said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to work to ensure that everyone's voices are heard safely and peacefully at the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre.

"Yet again we had to take action against a small minority. We have made it clear previously that those committing criminal offences will be prosecuted."

