Cardiff murder victim 'gentle and loving', family says
- Published
A man who died when he was seriously assaulted in Cardiff was a "gentle, loving" family man, relatives say.
Michael Gayle, 54, died at the scene at a property in the St Mellons area of the city, on Friday.
A 50-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries at the Cypress Crescent address, at about 20:00 BST, and is still in hospital.
A man, aged 21, who is known to both victims, remains in custody as a murder investigation continues.
Mr Gayle "doted on his lifelong partner, Amanda, and their four children", the family said, in a statement issued by South Wales Police.
"He was an adoring granddad with the kindest heart, whose smile always lit up the room.
"Michael's way of life did not associate with death - he believed life is eternal. Although we will soon be laying him to rest, it was important to him that we know he is forever present and his soul lives on.
"We take peace from that."
Police said the 21-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterwards on Newport Road in the city.
The injured woman is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
Detectives said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, but they have continued to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.