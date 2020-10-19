Man charged with murder of 'adoring' Cardiff grandfather
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather and the attempted murder of a woman following an incident on Friday night.
Father-of-four Michael Gayle, 54, died at the scene of the alleged assault at a property in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.
A 50-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after the incident which happened at about 20:00 BST.
Garvey Gayle will appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.
South Wales Police had previously said the 50-year-old woman's condition was not life-threatening following the incident at Cypress Crescent.
A family statement over the weekend said Mr Gayle "doted on his lifelong partner, Amanda, and their four children" and described him as "an adoring grandad with the kindest heart, whose smile always lit up the room".