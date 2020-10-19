BBC News

Joshua Fletcher: Driver released following cyclist death

image copyrightFamily photo
image captionJoshua Fletcher had been studying to be a mechanic

A driver has been released under investigation following the death of a teenage cyclist in a road collision last week.

Joshua Fletcher, 16, from Newport, died after being hit by a Ford Focus while cycling along the Southern Distributor Road in the city on Friday.

The 28-year-old driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Joshua's rugby club Pill Harriers said he had been "loved by us all".

His family said in a statement: "We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support. We would ask that we are now left alone to grieve in private as a family."

Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident, which happened at about 14:00 BST on Friday, to contact them.

