Co-op stabbing: Woman admits manslaughter of man, 88

Published
image captionZara Radcliffe appeared in court via video link from Rampton secure hospital

A woman has admitted stabbing an 88-year-old man to death at a supermarket in south Wales.

John Rees was attacked at the Co-op in Penygraig, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 5 May.

Zara Anne Radcliffe, 30, pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility at Merthyr Crown Court.

She also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Way, 53, Gaynor Saurin, 65 and Andrew Price, 58.

She appeared in court via video link from Rampton Hospital, a secure unit in Nottinghamshire.

Mr Rees's 87-year-old wife Eunice, who has dementia, was waiting in a car outside as he died of blunt force trauma during the attack.

image captionJohn Rees was stabbed while he wife Eunice was sitting in a car outside

Prosecution barrister Michael Jones QC said the crown accepted those pleas based on the "factual and psychiatric evidence".

He said the evidence showed she had been suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the incident and was "profoundly mentally ill and unwell".

Mrs Justice Jefford said sentencing would take place on Wednesday.

image captionThree other people were injured at the Co-op store on Tylacelyn Road in Penygraig

