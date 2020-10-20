George Lucas to hand out Bafta Cymru award at ceremony
- Published
Star Wars director George Lucas will be one of the names handing out Bafta Cymru Awards on Sunday.
This year's ceremony is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Katherine Jenkins and Tom Ellis are among others who will announce winners.
TV drama His Dark Materials has nine nominations for this year's awards, while Sir Anthony Hopkins is up for best actor for this role as Pope Benedict XVI in The Two Popes.
The awards will be hosted by Alex Jones and include 21 categories of craft, performance and production awards.
Rhondda-born art director and production designer Leslie Dilley will receive the outstanding contribution to film and television award.
He won an Oscar for Star Wars in 1978 and for Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 which were shared with others from the production design team.
Swansea writer Russell T Davies receives his 20th Bafta Cymru nomination for Years and Years, while first-time nominees Hanna Jarman and Mari Beard are nominated for writing S4C drama Merched Parchus.
They are also shortlisted for the breakthrough award that honours new industry talent.
Selected awards
Actor
- Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI (The Two Popes)
- Jonathan Price as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio/Pope Francis (The Two Popes)
- Rob Brydon (The Trip to Greece)
- Sion Daniel Young (The Left Behind)
Actress
- Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua (His Dark Materials)
- Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin)
- Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter (His Dark Materials)
- Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty)
Factual
- Cornwall: The Fishing Life
- Wales: Land of the Wild
- Warriors: Our Homeless World Cup
- Ysgol Ni: Maesincla
Single documentary
- Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me
- The murder of Jill Dando
- The Prince and the Bomber
- Tudur Owen: O Fon I'r Lleuad
TV drama
- His Dark Materials
- In My Skin
- The Left Behind