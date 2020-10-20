BBC News

George Lucas to hand out Bafta Cymru award at ceremony

Published
Related Topics
  • Bafta Awards
image captionHis Dark Materials was filmed on locations in south Wales

Star Wars director George Lucas will be one of the names handing out Bafta Cymru Awards on Sunday.

This year's ceremony is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Katherine Jenkins and Tom Ellis are among others who will announce winners.

TV drama His Dark Materials has nine nominations for this year's awards, while Sir Anthony Hopkins is up for best actor for this role as Pope Benedict XVI in The Two Popes.

The awards will be hosted by Alex Jones and include 21 categories of craft, performance and production awards.

  • His Dark Materials dominates Bafta Cymru list

Rhondda-born art director and production designer Leslie Dilley will receive the outstanding contribution to film and television award.

He won an Oscar for Star Wars in 1978 and for Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 which were shared with others from the production design team.

image copyrightReuters
image captionStar Wars and Indiana Jones director George Lucas will be part of the event
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionCatherine Zeta-Jones will also hand out awards on the night
image captionCardiff-born Tom Ellis played Gary Preston in the BBC sitcom Miranda and Lucifer Morningstar in the American series Lucifer

Swansea writer Russell T Davies receives his 20th Bafta Cymru nomination for Years and Years, while first-time nominees Hanna Jarman and Mari Beard are nominated for writing S4C drama Merched Parchus.

They are also shortlisted for the breakthrough award that honours new industry talent.

Selected awards

Actor

  • Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI (The Two Popes)
  • Jonathan Price as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio/Pope Francis (The Two Popes)
  • Rob Brydon (The Trip to Greece)
  • Sion Daniel Young (The Left Behind)

Actress

  • Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua (His Dark Materials)
  • Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin)
  • Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter (His Dark Materials)
  • Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty)

Factual

  • Cornwall: The Fishing Life
  • Wales: Land of the Wild
  • Warriors: Our Homeless World Cup
  • Ysgol Ni: Maesincla

Single documentary

  • Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me
  • The murder of Jill Dando
  • The Prince and the Bomber
  • Tudur Owen: O Fon I'r Lleuad

TV drama

  • His Dark Materials
  • In My Skin
  • The Left Behind

Related Topics

More on this story

  • His Dark Materials dominates Bafta Cymru list

    Published
    3 September