Covid: Cwm Taf Morgannwg hospital deaths behind rise in Wales
- Published
Hospital outbreaks in a south Wales valleys health board are behind a rise in weekly Covid-19 deaths in Wales.
There were 37 deaths registered involving Covid-19 in Wales in the week ending 9 October, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This is an increase on the 25 deaths the week before.
There were 23 deaths registered in Cwm Taf Morgannwg, where there have been 47 deaths from Covid-19 infections caught in hospital outbreaks up to last week.
Most of these have been chiefly at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.
The latest ONS figures include 17 hospital deaths in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) and five in Merthyr Tydfil.
The number of hospital deaths in RCT was second only to Liverpool (21 deaths) across the whole of England and Wales.
It means there have now been a total of 344 deaths in RCT in the pandemic - and it has moved into the 10 worst-hit areas across England and Wales with 143.2 deaths per 100,000 people.
Looking at so-called excess deaths, there were 23 more than the five-year average in Wales in the latest week.
This looks at how many deaths there have been, when compared to what we might normally expect to see in previous years.
There have been 28,423 deaths from all causes registered this year up to 9 October - 8.2% more than the five-year average.
Of these, 2,650 deaths (9.3%) mentioned Covid-19.
If deaths up to 9 October but registered up to 17 October are included, there have been a total of 2,671 deaths.
Out of the English regions, the North West had the largest number of deaths involving Covid-19 (153 deaths).
England had 401 deaths registered, Scotland had 25 deaths involving Covid and Northern Ireland had 11 deaths.
ONS figures come out later than the Public Health Wales daily bulletins because of the time it takes to register deaths.
They also include both suspected and confirmed cases of Covid and deaths which occur at home, care homes, hospices, as well as hospital.