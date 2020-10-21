Co-op stabbing: Zara Anne Radcliffe detained for manslaughter
- Published
A woman who killed a man, 88, when he intervened to stop her attacking others in a supermarket has been detained under a hospital order.
Zara Anne Radcliffe, 30, attacked John Rees at the Co-op in Penygraig on 5 May while suffering from schizophrenia.
She pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility at Merthyr Crown Court.
She had also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three others.
Radcliffe - who appeared in court via video link from Rampton Hospital, a secure unit in Nottinghamshire - was told the order would not be time limited in order to protect the public.
A person is detained as opposed to jailed if a court deems the individual has a mental disorder which needs assessment or treatment.
Lisa Way, 53, Gaynor Saurin, 65 and Andrew Price, 58, were also attacked by Radcliffe as they shopped at the Penygraig supermarket in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
CCTV showed Radcliffe cross the road towards the supermarket before attacking Mr Price in the street as he left the shop.
She jumped on his back and struck him to the head with a kitchen knife she had brought with her from home.
Mr Price managed to escape and ran away from her.
The video evidence showed her enter the shop and continue the attack on Ms Saurin by repeatedly stabbing her to the head.
Mr Rees attempted to intervene to stop her but was pushed to the floor and became the focus of the attack.
Ms Way asked Radcliffe to stop what she was doing and talk and was stabbed to the neck before escaping to a nearby takeaway.
A shop worker tried to drag Mr Rees away down one of the supermarket aisles but was stopped by Radcliffe who beat him with wine bottles and a fire extinguisher until he died from head injuries.
Mr Rees's 87-year-old wife Eunice, who has dementia, was waiting in a car outside while he had gone shopping.
'Voices in my head'
When police arrived at the store Radcliffe said: "It had to be done - that's it."
She told police she had heard voices telling her she had to kill someone to avoid being harmed herself.
She said: "I can't tell you about the voices in my head, they're so real."
The court heard she had been admitted to the mental health unit at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital for just over a week in October 2019.
She was readmitted on 12 November before being released on 24 February, having been assessed that she was at low risk of harm.
The court heard she was not taking her medication at the time of the attack and her family had requested additional help for her.
Radcliffe's barrister Jonathan Rees QC said she had suffered mental ill health since 2009.
He said she was truly remorseful and expressed "shame, horror and great regret" at her actions.
Following the incident, South Wales Police referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because of previous contact with Radcliffe but it concluded the force did not need to investigate.
The court heard Radcliffe had called police in the hours before the attack claiming she had been attacked by someone else, but she did not remain in the same location for police to be able to speak to her.
There was "disbelief" over the death of Mr Rees, a grandfather from Trealaw.
He was described by his family as "the very definition of a good man, extremely respected and liked in the community".
Mr Rees helped ring the church bells every Thursday for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Rees' son-in-law Patrick Davison Houston told the court he was a "warm, generous and humble gentleman".
"We are proud of his actions on that day but not surprised," he said.