Covid: Bronglais Hospital patients isolate after positive tests
A small number of patients are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 while at hospital.
Hywel Dda Health Board said all the affected patients at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, were in a stable condition.
They are being cared for in side rooms in a "Covid red area" which is separate from the rest of the hospital, it added.
Virtual visits only are being offered to most patients.
Head of nursing Dawn Jones said: "We would like to reassure patients and the family members of any patients at Bronglais Hospital that we have contained the small number cases and are caring for all patients appropriately."
She said patients could only receive visitors in exceptional and pre-agreed circumstances - such as single parents with children, birthing partners, for patients with learning difficulties or mental health needs, and end of life patients.
Clinical director Dr Annette Snell said: "We have used a well-established track and trace system to ensure all potential contacts have been followed up and are isolating.
"We are liaising closely with affected patients and their families as well as our staff."