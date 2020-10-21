Man arrested after Cardiff collision with pedestrian
A 71-year-old man has been arrested after a collision involving a minivan and a woman walking along the pavement in Cardiff yesterday.
The man, from Caerphilly, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
The woman, 51, remains "critically ill in hospital" after emergency services were called to the scene in Canton.
South Wales Police's serious collision investigation unit is investigating.
The incident happened on Market Road in Canton where a red Volkswagen Caravelle collided with a parked unattended blue Nissan Qashqai at about 15:00 BST.
The woman, who was walking along the pavement at the time, was "seriously injured" as a result of the collision and taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff by ambulance.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the minivan in the area, or has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.