Transport for Wales Rail services 'set to be nationalised'
Answers have been demanded over reports the Welsh train franchise is on the verge of being nationalised.
A report in The Telegraph said ministers are expected to transfer the Wales and Borders train services to public hands on Thursday morning.
Private firm KeolisAmey has run the Transport for Wales franchise for just two years.
The Welsh Government said it would make an announcement on Thursday.
The changes are due to the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in a collapse in passenger numbers.
BBC Wales understands the public body Transport for Wales will play a greater role in the delivery of day-to-day rail services, including operating the trains.
KeolisAmey started running the Wales and Border train services in October 2018, after winning a five-year contract worth £15bn.
'Economic damage'
Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales Central, said the reported nationalisation "once again highlights the huge economic damage being inflicted by coronavirus, and is sadly yet another significant announcement that is set to evade any sort of scrutiny in the Welsh Parliament".
He added: "My region of South Wales Central has traditionally had some of the highest rail usage in the country, and there will be a number of questions ministers will need to answer to quell concerns.
"At the very least, Welsh Government should make available an urgent written statement before the meeting of the committee for the scrutiny of the first minister tomorrow afternoon."
A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "The minister for economy, transport and north Wales will tomorrow announce a series of measures to protect services for rail passengers, maintain jobs, and keep momentum on the Metro project, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."