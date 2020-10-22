Covid: Welsh firms 'left in the dark' over firebreak lockdown
Business leaders say companies in Wales have been given just hours to finalise plans for the firebreak lockdown.
All non-essential businesses will have to shut for two weeks from 18:00 BST on Friday.
But the list of the types of business being forced to close was only published on Thursday morning.
The Welsh Government said there was only a "small window" to act to slow the spread of coronavirus and there were "no easy options".
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Wales said the Welsh Government had left it "far too late in the day" to provide the detailed information.
"Waiting until the day before the lockdown comes into force does not give businesses the time that they need to prepare," said Ben Francis, the FSB Wales policy chair.
"This week should have been spent engaging with staff, contacting suppliers and informing customers, but many firms simply spent this time in the dark."
The federation said it was still fielding questions from its members in Wales who are worried about what they need to do to comply with the lockdown
"Welsh Government needs to take steps to be more responsive to the needs of the business community as we move through the coming weeks, or they risk making an already difficult period even worse for the business community," added Mr Francis.
The 46-page document setting out the legal rules behind the firebreak lists the type of businesses that must shut, those that can remain open but with limited access, and those that can continue to trade.
The FSB said many will be "incredibly relieved" to have the rules in black-and-white.
Open or closed?
Premises told to shut include:
- Homeware stores
- Nail, beauty or tanning salons, tattoo and piercing parlours
- Hair salons and barbers
- Auction houses
- Car dealers
- Betting shops
- Garden centres and nurseries
- Shopping centres, arcades and markets
- Cinemas
- Theatres
- Nightclubs and live music venues
- Bingo halls and casinos
- Leisure centres, swimming pools, gyms and spas
- Museums and galleries
- Funfairs, amusement and theme parks
- Visitor attractions
- Libraries
- Estate or letting agents and show homes
- Conference and event venues
Pubs, restaurants and cafes must close for consumption on the premises but takeaway food sales are allowed.
Holiday and camping sites, along with hotels and B&Bs, holiday apartments and hostels must also shut - unless a resident cannot move elsewhere, or it is their permanent residence.
Places of worship can only open for wedding vows or funerals, and crematoriums for funerals.
Premises remaining open:
- Food retailers, including food markets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and off-licences
- Canteens in prisons or military use
- Hospital and educational libraries
- Newsagents
- Building and hardware stores
- Pharmacies
- Bicycle shops
- Petrol stations
- Car repair and MoT services
- Taxi or vehicle hire businesses
- Banks, building societies and credit unions
- Post offices
- Laundrettes and dry cleaners
- Dental services, opticians, audiology services, chiropody, chiropractors, osteopaths and other medical or health services
- Veterinary surgeons and pet shops
- Agricultural supplies
- Livestock markets
- Funeral directors
But there has also been some disquiet expressed by some sectors.
The Horticultural Trades Association, which represents businesses such as garden centres, said it was disappointed to learn those areas must shut.
"Back in May, Wales was the first UK administration to take the decision to reopen garden centres and we expected this to be a sign of support for the industry," said James Barnes, chair of the association.
"With no evidence to show why garden centres should be closed, we were crushed to see them included yet again as 'non-essential retail' for this Friday's lockdown."
Traders in Bangor plan on voicing their concerns over the Covid restrictions on Thursday by protesting outside their shops on what is Wales' longest high street.
Most of the city has been under a local lockdown since 10 October, following a spike in coronavirus cases.
"Local businesses have seen a huge drop in trade, they've stayed open while customers are being instructed to stay way," said Danielle Asquith, who works at a tattoo parlour.
"The message is simple, allow us to work to normal capacity or fund our temporary closure. It is simply not viable to continue the way things are."
Responding to business concerns across Wales, a Welsh Government official said: "There are no easy options and we recognise this firebreak period will have an impact on businesses at the end of what has been an incredibly difficult year for us all.
"We have doubled the third phase of the Economic Resilience Fund, making nearly £300 million available to support businesses. This phase will open next week and we will work hard to get money out to businesses as quickly as we can."