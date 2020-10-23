Cardiff cold case 'stranger rape' arrest after 40 years
A 66-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of raping a stranger in Cardiff 40 years ago.
The man, from Somerset, was questioned over the attack in Elm Street Lane, Roath, on 17 August 1980.
South Wales Police said advances in forensic techniques had opened up new lines of inquiry in the cold case.
He has been bailed while investigations continue, said the force, which renewed appeals for information.
Police said they wanted to trace "a group of individuals - possibly students - who were living in Oakfield Street at the time".
"Officers would also like to hear from anyone else who recalls the incident and who may be able to assist with the investigation," the force added.