Mark Milsome inquest: Risks before stunt 'not recognised'
The risk of fatal injury to a cameraman killed filming a joint BBC and Netflix drama was not effectively recognised or managed, a coroner has said.
Mark Milsome died when a Land Rover hit him during a shoot in Achimota Forest in Ghana, in November 2017.
The 54-year-old was filming for Black Earth Rising which starred Michaela Coel and John Goodman.
He had previously worked on James Bond film Quantum Of Solace.
At the time, Mr Milsome, of Hay-on-Wye in Powys, was working for production company Forgiving Earth Limited.
The night-time stunt sequence was supposed to feature the Defender vehicle going up a ramp and toppling over.
But an inquest at West London Coroner's Court heard instead it headed for Mr Milsome, killing him and injuring colleague Paul Kemp.
The four-day inquest heard there was a "golden rule" that cameras in front of moving vehicles should be unmanned.
It heard stunt coordinator, John Smith, was brought in three weeks before the incident, that the Defender's speedometer was not working and there was no safety briefing before the stunt took place on November 18.
The vehicle was estimated to be travelling at 47km/h (27mph) when it left the ramp.
The inquest heard Mr Milsome suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.
Senior coroner Chinyere Inyama recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
"Shortly before the execution of the stunt, the risk of Mr Milsome being harmed or fatally injured was not effectively recognised, assessed, communicated or managed."
Andra Milsome said her husband's death had "left our world void of life, love and laughter".
She tearfully told the coroner: "No-one should ever die for the sake of a shot. Mark's death certainly should never have happened."
Mr Milsome's mother Debbie, and sister Sarah Harrison, also attended the inquest.
His family has launched the Mark Milsome Foundation to nurture film-making talent, which has been backed by Robert De Niro, Dame Judi Dench and Johnny Depp.