Wrexham Maelor Hospital nurse hit by car dies
- Published
A nurse who was hit by a car outside the hospital where he worked has died.
The 46-year-old staff nurse was struck outside Wrexham Maelor Hospital just before 20:30 BST on Thursday.
Police said the driver "is thought to have attempted to make off from a police patrol prior to the collision".
A man, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop, and remains in custody.
Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board's acting chief executive Gill Harris said: "We have tragically lost a valued and long-standing member of our team in Wrexham and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their family today.
"This is also a difficult time for their colleagues and friends and we will make sure they have all the support they need."
North Wales Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed a crash involving a black Vauxhall Astra to get in contact.
The force said the circumstances of the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Ch Supt Alex Goss said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man's family, friends, colleagues and all those affected, including the emergency services and health staff who were in attendance last night.
"Our sincerest condolences go to them all at this incredibly difficult time and specially trained police family liaison officers are assisting them."