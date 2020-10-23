Father who shook baby and caused brain injuries jailed
- Published
A father who shook his 12-week-old baby son, causing catastrophic brain injuries, has been jailed for 10 years.
The man made internet searches such as "top 10 reasons I hate my son" and "I hate babies, is it normal?" before shaking the baby on 27 April 2016.
Swansea Crown Court heard how the child, who is now five, has severe disabilities following the attack.
His father was jailed earlier after being found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
Neither the defendant nor the child can be identified for legal reasons.
In a victim impact statement, read out in court, the child's mother said: "My nightmare is that my son will one day ask me, through signing or technology, about his injuries. "How can I explain to him that his father did it to him? How can someone attack a defenceless baby, especially when it is his own child."
Prosecutor David Elias previously told the court that after the child's birth in 2016, the father began making the "unusual and worrying" online searches, then performed a "deliberate act on a perfectly healthy child".
"He was left alone with his baby who suffered catastrophic, lifelong physical and mental injuries," he said. "He shook the baby with sufficient force that he went limp and lifeless in a short period of time." Jailing him for 10 years, Judge Geraint Walters said the man's attitude to being a father could be gleaned from the internet searches and text messages.