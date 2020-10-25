BBC News

Man rescued after Aberllefenni quarry fall

image copyrightAberdyfi Search and Rescue Team
image captionThe 34-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the fall

A man has been rescued after falling into a quarry.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said it was called to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service after the 34-year-old slipped in wet conditions at Aberllefenni in Gwynedd on Saturday.

The man had dislocated his shoulder and was in "a great deal of pain" and unable to move, it said.

He was given pain relief before being put on a stretcher and lowered down the quarry incline.

The man was then taken to hospital for further treatment.

image copyrightAberdyfi Search and Rescue Team
image captionThe man slipped in wet conditions in Aberllefenni, Gwynedd, on Saturday

