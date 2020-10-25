BBC News

Bafta Cymru: Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win acting gongs

image copyrightPeter Mountain
image captionJonathan Pryce won the best actor award for his depiction of Pope Francis in Netlix's The Two Popes

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson won the top acting prizes in Wales' biggest film and TV awards ceremony.

BBC docudrama The Left Behind, about the rise of the far right in the UK, won best TV drama in the first Bafta Cymru ceremony to be held online.

The online ceremony was hosted by Alex Jones and celebrities including George Lucas and Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed this year's winners.

Pryce had also been Oscar nominated for his winning role in the Two Popes.

image copyrightBafta/Polly Thomas
image captionThe Left Behind won the award for best drama

In a strong category, Pryce beat his co-star Anthony Hopkins, star of The Trip to Greece Rob Brydon and Gethin Daniel Young from best drama winner The Left Behind.

Wilson saw off competition from her His Dark Materials co-star Dafne Keen, the 2019 winner Danielle Creevy and Sally Hawkins from Eternal Beauty.

The Left Behind beat His Dark Materials, In My Skin and Keeping Faith to the best TV drama prize.

It was the 29th Bafta Cymru Awards and the ceremony took place in a closed studio, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually. It was streamed online on Bafta's social media channels.

image copyrightBafta
image captionRuth Wilson toasted her best actress nod at home with her parents

Who were the winners?

  • Best actor - Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
  • Best actress - Ruth Wilson, His Dark Materials
  • Best TV drama - The Left Behind
  • Best director: fiction - Lucy Forbes, In My Skin
  • Best director: factual - Sion Aaron and Timothy Lyn, Eirlys Dementia a Tim
  • Single documentary - The Prince and the Bomber
image copyrightPlum Films
image captionProduction designer Les Dilley picked up the outstanding contribution to film and television award

The award for outstanding contribution to film and television went to Rhondda-born Leslie Dilley.

His behind-the-scenes career as an art director and production designer has seen him work on iconic films including the early Star Wars films and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Mr Dilley's career began as a plasterer on classics including the James Bond film From Russia With Love, while his tenure as art director at Pinewood Studios saw him work on Star Wars (1977), Superman (1978), Alien (1979), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

image copyrightLucasfilm Ltd
image captionLes Dilley on the set of Raiders of the Lost Ark with Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg

