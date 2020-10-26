Covid: Ministers set to review Wales' supermarket rules
- Published
Ministers are due to review rules that ban shops from selling non-essential items during Wales' firebreak lockdown.
Supermarkets have been told to close parts of their stores that sell items such as clothes, bedding and toys.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the implementation of the rules may be tweaked, but the ban would not be reversed.
A petition on the issue has exceeded 60,000 signatures, making it the largest ever submitted to the Senedd.
Mr Drakeford said a review into how the rules have been implemented would be held on Monday.
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart has urged Mr Drakeford to "scrap the policy" while Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies called for the Senedd/Welsh Parliament to be recalled "virtually" to debate the matter.
"This is absolute madness by the Welsh Government, preventing people from buying the products which they want to buy," he said.
In an interview with BBC Wales, Mr Drakeford said: "The position we face in Wales is really and deeply serious and for these two weeks we are asking people to stay at home and not to mix with other people as much as they can.
"If the rules are not sensible rules, if there are anomalies that are emerging, we will put them right, but the basic underlying public health emergency has not gone away.
"The basic decision is the right one. If the implementation of it, the interpretation of it needs to be revisited to make sure the rules are sensible, then we will do that."