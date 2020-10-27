Hay Festival: Writer seeks UK prosecution of UAE minister over assault claims

The British Embassy in Dubai then helped her to get a flight out of the UAE. Ms McNamara, who has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, went to the Metropolitan Police in July. She is receiving support from the barrister Baroness Kennedy QC, who has said the Foreign Office must call for the minister's dismissal. "I encouraged her to report the case to the Metropolitan Police and put the case into the hands of the Crown Prosecution Service," said Baroness Kennedy. "The problem about this, is that in these places where there is impunity, this man, he's so senior, they own the law." Baroness Kennedy says the Crown Prosecution Service should invoke the principal of "universal jurisdiction". "It has to be a very grievous crime. This was, in our definition that we use for rape nowadays, a rape that took place." "Even when she was put into the car with the driver she didn't know if the instruction was to dump her in the desert". "So the question is, can there be a prosecution here? He owns properties here. He has huge assets here. He comes here all the time to spend his money. So I would like to see us invoking universal jurisdiction," she said.