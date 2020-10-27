Alert over shipping container washing up near Porthcawl
- Published
Shipping containers which fell off a cargo ship could wash up along the south Wales coastline.
Eleven 40ft-long (12m) containers were lost in the Bristol Channel with one washing up on a beach in Devon, and three others found in the sea.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency believes some may have sunk but think it is possible one or more may wash ashore at Porthcawl.
Most of the containers were empty but some contained nappies.
Bridgend council's cabinet member for communities, Richard Young, said: "Given the limited movement of people during the current pandemic lockdown, it is less likely that the containers will be spotted by members of the public.
"But in the event that you do see one of them, please do not approach it - contact the authorities as soon as possible so that arrangements can be put in place for its safe retrieval."