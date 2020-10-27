Abercarn: Bus destroyed by fire 'in less than 10 minutes'
- Published
A bus was engulfed in flames "in less than 10 minutes" after a fire broke out in a residential street.
An eyewitness said he heard a bang and when he looked out into Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly county, he saw the single-decker on fire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 11:35 GMT and the blaze was out within one hour.
There were no passengers on the bus when firefighters arrived.
Lewis Davies said: "I was sat on the sofa and heard a massive bang. I ran upstairs and looked out of the window and saw the bus on fire.
"A tyre had blown out of the side of the bus and started burning. The whole bus caught fire."
He added: "It took less than 10 minutes to burn.
"I was expecting it to explode to be honest, it was making all kinds of noises."