Dentist stalker jailed for breaking restraining order
A man who secretly stalked his dentist for years has been jailed for two years after breaching a restraining order.
Thomas Baddeley, from Bristol, was previously jailed for 16 months after being found with a "murder kit" near the home of Ian Hutchinson.
It contained items including a large knife, a crossbow with bolts, bleach and a hammer.
Baddeley was released in September, but was arrested outside Dr Hutchinson's surgery in Monmouthshire weeks later.
On 7 October, a police officer saw Baddeley near Dr Hutchinson's surgery in Chepstow.
The officer, who was aware of the restraining order, noted Baddeley was riding a bike and had made efforts to disguise himself.
Baddeley was returned to prison after being arrested outside the surgery.
In August, Baddeley was jailed for 16 months at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting stalking Dr Hutchinson without fear, alarm or distress, and two offences of possessing offensive weapons.
However, he was released in September due to time served on remand.
He had been arrested near Dr Hutchinson's home in November 2019, wearing a balaclava and carrying what was described in court as a "murder kit" with his car seats covered in plastic sheeting.
Dr Hutchinson had previously told BBC Wales he had felt "let down" by a law which meant he was not told of Baddeley's release because he was unaware he was being stalked.