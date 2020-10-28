Covid: Wales' supermarket staff 'having to referee' shopping rules
Supermarket staff are being put at risk by having to "referee" what can be bought during Wales' coronavirus lockdown, the Welsh Retail Consortium has said.
Supermarkets are only able to sell essential items until 9 November.
On Tuesday, the Welsh Government issued a list of what can be sold and said customers could ask for non-essential items in exceptional circumstances.
It follows a backlash over supermarkets closing parts of their stores.
A petition on the issue exceeded 67,000 signatures, making it the largest ever submitted to the Senedd.
'Not acceptable'
Sara Jones, head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said staff were being "placed in a very difficult position".
She told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: "They have the discretion to determine whether or not someone can or can't have what might be deemed a non-essential item and quite frankly it's not acceptable for our retail colleagues to have to determine that need.
"It feels to us that our staff have to referee this entire system."
Ms Jones added: "We know this policy will put them at risk."
She said the association would implement the rules but was "deeply disappointed".
Conservative member of the Senedd (MS) Russell George said he was concerned for both shop workers and customers.
He said: "It's the wrong approach the government has taken now, particularly expecting shop workers to effectively police policy, that's not a fair system.
"It's not fair on shop workers and I think it is unfair on customers to be expected to provide private information.
"I think it is a violation of people's privacy."
He said the Welsh Government should "allow all retail shops to open and allow supermarkets to open up their aisles and for customers to decide what is right themselves and what's essential for themselves".
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford first announced the measures when responding to Mr George, who said it was "unfair" to force independent clothing and hardware retailers to close while similar goods were on sale in major supermarkets.
Plaid Cymru MS Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was worried abuse would be "thrown at shop workers".
"I don't think shop workers should be in this situation," he said.
But he added: "I think Russell George is wrong to say all retail should be open because that doesn't suggest a stay at home lockdown."
Ministers have said the principle of restricting non-essential goods will stay until lockdown ends on 9 November.
Announcing the list of essential items on Tuesday, the Welsh Government said it could not "move away from the central principle that retailers must restrict the sale of non-essential goods for the duration of the firebreak".
"We continue to work closely with the sector and would stress that these restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives," a spokesman said.
"We are asking the public to continue to support the effort by restricting unnecessary journeys and shopping ."