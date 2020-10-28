M4: Two-vehicle crash shuts Prince of Wales Bridge
Motorists are being urged to avoid the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge following a two-vehicle crash.
Traffic Wales said both carriageways had been closed following the collision which had caused "heavy congestion".
The crash involved a van and a car, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service which sent a specialist rescue appliance and two fire crews to the scene, at 16:35 GMT.
Gwent Police said diversions are in place.
It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt.
Inrix said the road had been closed in both directions from J22 M49 to J23 M48.