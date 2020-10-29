BBC News

Weather warning: Heavy rain set to hit most of Wales

Published
image copyrightMet Office
image captionThe yellow weather warning covers most parts of Wales

Heavy rain is set to hit most of Wales with a weather warning in place for 20 counties until Sunday.

Mountains of north west Wales could see 3.9in (100mm) to 5.9in (150mm) of rain fall, according to the Met Office.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) warned coastal areas, Snowdonia and northern parts of Ceredigion could be hard hit, with "potential for large waves" due to wind gusts of up to 60mph (95km/h).

The yellow "be prepared" warning starts from 09:00 GMT.

There is also the possibility of localised flooding affecting roads.

"The predicted heavy rain is likely to cause flooding up and down the country over the next few days," said Gary White, NRW duty tactical manager.

Of Wales' 22 local authority areas, 20 are covered: Anglesey, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

Related Topics

  • Merthyr Tydfil

More on this story

  • Flood warning as heavy rain forecast in Wales

    Published
    15 hours ago