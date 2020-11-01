Free school meals: Thousands delivered across Blaenau Gwent
"Without this, some of our children would not have been fed."
This was the view of Tredegar Comprehensive's headmistress after volunteers delivered their 5,000th food package to families in the area.
Footballer Marcus Rashford has spearheaded a campaign, with one million people signing a petition calling for free school meals during holidays in England.
They are already provided in Wales, but volunteers have gone further.
"Despite people getting the subsidy from the government, many families still struggled throughout the pandemic," said Kevin Phillips who helped launch the scheme.
"With children being at home, more electric and gas is being used and household bills are skyrocketing, so the food bags were a very welcome relief for families.
"The other thing is that it helped people avoid going out and potentially putting their health in jeopardy."
When the first coronavirus lockdown begun in March, Mr Phillips and other local people set up a taskforce to pick up and deliver medicine and shopping for vulnerable people shielding, as well as packed lunches for children.
However, from doing this, school governor and local councillor John Morgan realised even with this help, some families were still struggling.
From working with Tredegar Comprehensive, the group started raising funds and taking in donations to make sure they could provide a bag of shopping to these each week.
They have now given 5,000 food packages to families and in all have made 10,000 trips to help out vulnerable people in Blaenau Gwent.
Tredegar Comprehensive headmistress Charlotte Leaves said: "Without them, some of our children would not have been fed.
"They have been superb, turning up everyday and delivering. It's been a real team effort."
In total, 45 volunteers make about 140 deliveries a day, with fundraising to pay for shopping as well as 300 loaves donated by Braces Bakery each week, and food collected by local churches and given by shops.
"It has been a lifesaver. Every week I've been delivered the essentials, milk, bread and treats for the children. Everything I need to survive," said one mother.
She has three children under 15 and said there was always something in the package that gets the children excited, adding: "During lockdown (in March), it also kept us safe. Meaning we didn't have to go out."