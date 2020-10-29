Covid-19: Further 48 Peter's food factory workers test positive
A further 48 workers at a food factory have tested positive for coronavirus.
A testing unit was set up at Peter's Food Service in Bedwas, Caerphilly county, last week after 19 employees were found to have the virus.
More than 600 people were tested and the pie and pasty maker said it was "working proactively" with the local authority and NHS tracers.
Caerphilly, the first area to go into a local lockdown in September, had 119 new cases reported on Wednesday.
Peter's Food Service said it had produced 96% of its normal sale last week and are operating at "nearly normal" this week.
"Peter's focus is and will continue to be safeguarding the health of all colleagues," the company said in a statement.
"It is key that everyone, both in and outside of work, comply with social distancing measures to avoid transmission in the factory environment and at home to their family members."