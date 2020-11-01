Covid: New rules for post-Wales firebreak era to be discussed
Plans for what restrictions will be in place after Wales' firebreak lockdown ends will be discussed on Sunday.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has already said the firebreak will not go beyond 9 November and local lockdowns previously introduced will also end.
The message comes regardless of the month-long lockdown for England which starts on Thursday.
But the Welsh Government's cabinet will discuss any potential border issues for Wales in light of the England lockdown.
The new set of "national rules" across Wales is due to be announced on Monday.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething told BBC Breakfast that England's restrictions, as he understood them, meant "normal travel won't be possible into England because of their four week decision".
Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio Cymru that, while Wales' firebreak lockdown will end on 9 November, the new restrictions in England "creates a new context".
"The cabinet will be meeting this afternoon to discuss what has happened in England, to get advice from our officials and to consider whether we have to rethink anything, borders for example, to draw in any decisions that have taken place in England," he said.
Mr Drakeford had previously said he would be talking to the UK government on Sunday "to ensure Welsh businesses get full access" to the extended furlough scheme, which was announced as part of England's lockdown measures set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday evening.
The extension has been a bone of contention between the Welsh and UK governments.
The furlough was due to end on Saturday and replaced with the new, less generous Job Support Scheme.
Mr Drakeford previously asked the Treasury to extend furlough for one week to coincide with the Welsh firebreak but his requests were turned down.
Furlough is crucial for businesses. But @RishiSunak said he wouldn’t extend it in Wales when we asked.— Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) October 31, 2020
He also said no when we asked him to bring forward the Job Support Scheme to help businesses – we even said we’d pay the difference. It’s now clear he could have said yes.
But on Saturday, it was extended until England's lockdown ends on 2 December, which will include a return to the previous 80% level. Eligible people in Wales will also benefit.
"Rishi Sunak said he wouldn't extend it in Wales when we asked," Mr Drakeford tweeted.
"It's now clear he could have said yes," he added.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price called it "one big con job".
Under the scheme, the government pays 80% of the salaries of staff who were kept on by their employer while unable to work, covering wages of up to £2,500 a month.
The furlough extension and the English lockdown has to be approved by MPs - they will vote on the measures on Wednesday.
Non-essential shops and hospitality will have to close in England for four weeks, until 2 December.
But unlike the restrictions in spring, schools, colleges and universities will be allowed to stay open.
After 2 December, the restrictions would be eased and regions would go back to the tiered system, Mr Johnson said.
Elsewhere, Scotland's new tiered system of restrictions will come into force at 06:00 on Monday.
In Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks on 16 October with the exception of takeaways and deliveries. Schools were closed for two weeks.
