Wales flooding alert prompted by rain weather warning
- Published
Heavy rain is expected to continue across large parts of Wales and could cause flooding, the Met Office has said.
It has issued a yellow "be prepared" alert between noon and 08:00 GMT on Monday covering most of Wales.
About 30mm (1.2in) of rain is expected with up to 90mm (3.5in) over high ground.
There was travel disruption on Saturday due to downpours which followed localised flooding earlier in the week.
"Periods of heavy rain are expected to affect Wales and northwest England during Sunday bringing the risk of further flooding," said the Met Office.
Natural Resources Wales has put more than 30 flood alerts in place around the country.
It has also issued a flood warning for Lower Dee Valley from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows near Wrexham.
The weather warning covers most of Wales, except for Flintshire.