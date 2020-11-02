Covid: Follow rules plea ahead of Wales' post-lockdown exit plan
- Published
Public behaviour during and after Wales' national firebreak lockdown will determine how successful it is in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
The 17-day firebreak runs until 9 November and the Welsh Government will later outline what restrictions will be in place when it ends.
People have been urged to stay at home while non-essential shops have shut.
Mr Drakeford has already said local area lockdowns will not return.
He is due to reveal the new set of "national rules" across Wales during a news conference at 12:15 GMT after his cabinet met on Sunday.
He will say the actions everyone takes during and after the firebreak are more important than the rules and regulations the government puts in place.
"We need to do everything we can to reduce our exposure to the virus by reducing the contacts we have with other people - at home, in work and when we go out," he is expected to say.
"We need to do the minimum - not the maximum, which the rules allow."
Mr Drakeford has already said the current firebreak will end on 9 November regardless of the four-week lockdown being introduced across England from Thursday.
That announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekend also confirmed the furlough scheme would be extended until 2 December.
Mr Drakeford was unhappy that requests for extra funding during the firebreak were rebuffed by the Treasury but then the furlough was extended when the England lockdown was announced.
What's the furlough row about?
The furlough extension has been a bone of contention between the Welsh and UK governments.
It was due to end on Saturday and be replaced with the new, less generous Job Support Scheme.
Mr Drakeford previously asked the Treasury to extend furlough for one week to coincide with the Welsh firebreak but his requests were turned down.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak also declined a request for the new Job Support Scheme (JSS) - which would cover 67% of wages when it replaces furlough - to be brought forward.
The Welsh Government said it had offered to pay the cost for the difference between furlough and the JSS, which a minister estimated was £11m.
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?