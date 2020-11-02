Covid: Cardiff school shuts after 'large number' of staff test positive
A school has been forced to remain shut after half-term as several teachers tested positive for coronavirus.
Fairwater primary school in Cardiff, which has about 225 pupils, will stay closed until Thursday after "a large number of positive tests from staff".
Nine teachers are self-isolating and the school does not have enough teaching staff to operate.
But eight teachers will finish self-isolating on Wednesday so the school can reopen on Thursday.
Children across Wales returned to school after half term on Monday - but parents and carers at Fairwater were told of the closure just two days before the end of the break.
Headteacher Tracy Manley posted a letter on the school's website on Saturday informing parents and carers of the closure.
"I regret to inform you that the school will be unable to open on Monday," Ms Manley's letter said.
"The governors and myself have made this decision due to the large number of positive tests from staff.
"Guidance [from Cardiff council] has asked that staff isolate for 14 days after receiving a positive test or being in contact.
"Unfortunately these results have only been received today and so this decision has been made at this late stage."
The head said she understood it was "difficult for many of our families", but added: "I'm sure you will agree that the safety of staff and pupils has to be paramount."
All teachers at the school have set out work for the children to access digitally while at home, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Cardiff council spokesperson said: "There are nine teachers self-isolating, dipping the school below the minimum number of staff required to open for a few days.
"Wednesday is the last day of self-isolating for eight, which is why the school can reopen on Thursday."