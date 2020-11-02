Cardiff surgeon cleared of patient sex offence charges
An orthopaedic surgeon has been cleared of two sex offence charges involving a patient at a private hospital.
Khitish Mohanty, 52, denied attacking a 20-year-old when he was examining her at Cardiff's Bupa hospital after a serious car crash in 2005.
A jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told a criminal investigation started in 2017 after the complainant, now in her mid-30s, contacted police.
The married father said the case caused "a lot of stress and anguish."
The two-week trial had been told Mr Mohanty allegedly asked the woman about sex and pornography during a consultation at the hospital
Mr Mohanty of Thornhill, Cardiff, told the court the effect of the case had been "devastating".
"Three and a half years we have just kind of existed rather than lived. It has affected myself, my wife, my children. A lot of stress and anguish," he said.
After the verdicts were delivered Judge Michael Fitton QC thanked the 12-member jury for their "careful attention" during the trial.