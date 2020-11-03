Richard Coyle: Man who tortured hedgehog jailed
A man who tortured and mutilated a hedgehog has been jailed for six months.
Richard Coyle, 54, of no fixed abode, removed the animal's legs and covered its head and eyes with molten wax.
Police found the animal still alive in a tent belonging to Coyle in Blackwood, Caerphilly county, in August 2019.
Coyle had denied two animal welfare charges. An RSPCA inspector said it was one of the worst animal cruelty cases he had ever seen.
Police had found scissors, candles, a jump lead and a kitchen knife at Coyle's tent. The hedgehog was put to sleep after it was taken to a vet.
He was sentenced to the maximum term of 26 weeks which is available to a magistrates' court to impose.
'Horrifying'
RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: "It is just beyond belief that someone could do this to a defenceless creature and cause so much suffering. To think that this hedgehog was alive through this ordeal is just horrifying.
"This case is certainly one of the worst examples of animal cruelty I've ever seen."
Coyle had faced two charges. The first, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, was causing unnecessary suffering to a hedgehog by cutting its legs and burning the animal and covering its head with molten wax.
The second, under the Wild Mammals (Protection) Act 1996, was mutilating and burning the hedgehog.