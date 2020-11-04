Darren Rees: Missing cockle picker search to resume
The search for a missing cockle picker off the Carmarthenshire coast will resume on Wednesday morning.
Darren Rees, 43, was last seen cockling at low tide in the Machynys area of Llanelli on Tuesday afternoon.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he was wearing green waders and a blue jumper, and have asked anyone who may have seen him to contact the force.
The coastguard said a land-based search would resume at first light on Wednesday.
'Strenuous efforts'
On Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police, the coastguard, the national police helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and volunteers from the cockling community searched the coast and Loughor Estuary.
Peter Bailey, senior maritime operations officer at HM Coastguard said: "There has been a search of the entire area and everyone involved has made strenuous efforts to find this missing cockler.
"We will resume the search later this morning with our coastguard rescue teams and police."