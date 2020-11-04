'Invest to beat court backlog', says police chief
The outgoing chief constable of Wales's biggest police force says investment and focus on the entire criminal justice system is needed because of the current backlog in the courts.
Matt Jukes says without a functioning system to accelerate through the backlog, the risk of people reoffending or trials not going ahead "is real".
His officers have had cases due this autumn delayed until next spring.
The Ministry of Justice has been asked to comment.
Mr Jukes said the delay in cases coming to justice because of coronavirus meant officers were having to work hard to keep the confidence of victims and witnesses to give their evidence.
Will delayed trials go ahead?
On his last day at the force before moving to the Metropolitan Police, Mr Jukes pointed to the backlog in the criminal courts.
"We absolutely need to see an investment and focus on the criminal justice system," he said.
"We need to accelerate the progress through that backlog, not just from some administrative perspective, but because we're asking really courageous victims of domestic abuse and other harms to come to court and give their evidence.
"We're asking people who are maybe involved in gangs and violence to give evidence against others that they know.
"And we're working really hard and we need support of other agencies to keep those victims and witnesses confident to give their evidence.
"But we also need a functioning criminal justice system that can accelerate through that backlog, because the risk of those trials falling away and the reoffending is real."
He said the force was now seeing signs of this starting to affect policing as trial dates got put back further.
"We're working hard to keep the confidence of victims and keep engaged," he said.
"Trials that should have taken place this autumn will (now) take place in perhaps the first quarter of next year, and some that might even go beyond that.
"We are working hard with the Crown Prosecution Service, with the court service to get the best provisions in place - a lot of that sits outside policing and we're managing some of the risks in the meantime, back in the community, so the signals are there of a risk."