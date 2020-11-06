Covid: Fans fear for 2021 global sporting events
By Matthew Murray
BBC News
- Published
Concerns are mounting among sports fans that major competitions will be cancelled or be held behind closed doors in 2021 because of Covid.
The Olympics in Japan, Wales in the rescheduled Euro football tournament, a British Lions rugby tour and golf's Ryder Cup are all in the calendar.
But Welsh football fans are already being advised not to book their travel for the Euros.
One supporters' official says without a vaccine, stadiums may not open.
The tournament in June is due to be hosted across the continent - culminating in semi-finals and finals at Wembley in London.
In 2016, an estimated 100,000 Welsh fans were in France to witness Wales' march to the final stages of the tournament.
"UEFA still say they are quite hopeful that fans will be allowed back into stadia and it will still be held in 12 host cities," said Paul Corkery, from the Football Supporters Association Cymru.
"Unless there's a vaccine to cure this virus, I can't see how the tournament can be held in 12 different countries," he said.
Uncertainty is the theme - and Mr Corkery wants the governments to deliver a "clear pathway" back for fans to attend matches.
"A lot of UEFA countries have allowed supporters back in their stadiums successfully and there hasn't been a rise in Covid and it's all been done safely," he argued.
UEFA has allowed stadiums to reopen to fans in countries were current Covid laws allow - with no away fans, and a cap on capacity at 30%.
It followed a pilot game, when 15,000 fans watched Bayern Munich beat Sevilla in Budapest to lift the 2020 UEFA Super Cup.
But Mr Corkery said that is not the position here, with a bid to host a trial at Cardiff City's stadium for 2,000 fans rejected by the Welsh Government, and Premier League games continue to be played with empty stands.
"With no plans in place for fans to return to matches here, I think the Euros could end up being held behind close doors which will be devastating for fans," added Mr Corkery, who is from Merthyr Tydfil - currently the area with the highest rates of Covid-19 in the UK.
"We are warning supporters 'don't book anything at all'.
"A lot of people already have their tickets because they decided to transfer them to next year, and that's what I've done for the Wales matches, and some people have paid around £1,000 for all their tickets.
"We are saying 'hold off to booking flights and hotels in the current climate'."
But it is not just about football.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games has also been postponed until next year, between 3 July and 8 August, while the Paralympics will take place from 24 August until 5 September.
Organisers are not expected to make a decision on whether spectators will be allowed to attend until 2021.
Then there is the Lions tour of South Africa.
The last tournament saw about 25,000 rugby fans head to New Zealand in 2017 - with British and Irish fans outnumbering home supporters in the final test at Eden Park.
Anne and Mike Davies, from Tumble, in Carmarthenshire want to be among the travelling fans in 2021.
"Back in July we had no doubts about the Lions tour but now, four months down the road, we think perhaps it is looking a bit dubious," said the Scarlets season ticket holders.
"It's not ideal waiting because this is a trip of a lifetime for us, but we have to accept the situation, this is something we're all going through."
Mr Davies added: "Realistically we were hoping that by this time of year fans would be allowed back to stadiums, but even a trip to Llanelli and Parc Y Scarlets isn't on the cards yet.
"So you can't help but feel apprehensive about the way forward."
The couple have booked their trip with Llanelli travel agents Vaughan Voyage, run by Daniel Vaughan.
He said the pandemic has already seen him cancel two European rugby trips for Scarlets fans, and the Wales tour of New Zealand.
"There was a lot of interest in fans booking for South Africa early on but there was a big drop when the pandemic hit, and now gradually people are beginning to feel like they wouldn't mind going away again," said the travel agent.
"This year was going to be a quieter one for us following a busy year with the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
"It has been difficult, but we are staying positive and hope the lockdowns will make a difference to the rate of Covid infection."
On the return of supporters to sport in Wales - the Welsh Government said public health "takes precedence".
"We do understand this is a very difficult time for the sector and we will continue to work in partnership towards a safe reopening, when the time is right," said an official.