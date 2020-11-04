Covid: Warning over lockdown garden firework dangers
By Ben Price
BBC News
- Published
Fire and rescue services across Wales say they're preparing for a busier Bonfire Night than usual this year.
Covid restrictions mean organised firework displays on 5 November have been cancelled.
It has led to warnings over safety, amid fears many could now host firework parties at home.
Amber Lewis, from Cardiff, said that could come at a price - after she lost an eye in a garden firework accident earlier this year.
"I didn't know the firework had hit me. All I knew was that I was holding my face," recalled the 46-year-old, who was injured while setting off fireworks in a garden in January.
"When I came through the door I was holding my arms against my face and I could smell burning."
She said the experience of losing her eye had been "horrific".
"I feel like it's a real shame because I love fireworks. I love the fact we celebrate it every year and I'd normally go to a display," she said.
She believes people need to be more aware of the potential dangers surrounding fireworks, and said she would advocate asking those buying consumer fireworks to watch a safety video first.
"If someone can learn from my mistake, I'd be extremely happy," she added.
All three Welsh fire and rescue services are urging people to act responsibly and to respect others if they choose to use fireworks on 5 November.
Head of risk reduction at South Wales Fire Service, Jason Evans, said: "We are expecting the volume of calls to increase this year. We're ensuring our operational response reflects that.
"We've also got a pro-active response working alongside the police and local authority partners."
He added: "Our advice is to stay away from bonfires at home and if you do need to use fireworks, to make sure you're buying them from a reputable dealer and make sure you're acting with respect."
Despite the expectation more people will be buying fireworks for garden displays this year, the current lockdown restrictions in Wales have had a significant impact on a number of small businesses which are fully licensed to sell fireworks.
Simon Pinnock, who owns The Firework Shop in Swansea, said he has been forced to shut his shop during the all-Wales firebreak lockdown.
"Sales are down. People want to come to the shop but I've got to refuse them because they can't come in," he said.
"We're not allowed to do a click and collect service either, so I've had to completely redesign the structure of the business for deliveries, which I haven't done previously."
Mr Pinnock said he was frustrated, having seen some supermarkets in his area selling fireworks to customers, but being unable to sell them from his shop.
He added: "People are phoning to come to the shop and see rather than looking on the internet and they want a lot of information about different fireworks, what they do and what colour they are.
"It's not always easy giving them that information and pointing them in the right direction when they're not here."
From a safety aspect, Mr Pinnock said he believed it would be better to explain to people how to use fireworks safely in person, especially for those who haven't used them before.
Currently supermarkets in Wales are restricted to only selling items which are deemed essential, however the Welsh Government has said it would not be providing a definitive list on which items should and should not be sold.