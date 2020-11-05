Darren Rees: Missing cockle picker's family plea for him to be found
The family of a missing cockler say they just want him "found and home where he belongs."
Darren Rees was last spotted working at low tide in Machynys, Llanelli, on Tuesday afternoon. His disappearance sparked a full air and sea search.
The family thanked strangers who had helped in the search for the 43-year-old.
They said: "Darren is an experienced cockler and loves his job.
"We simply want him found and home where he belongs."
They thanked the cockling community and said they had been "completely overwhelmed" by people's kindness.
Police said Mr Rees was wearing green waders and a blue jumper while working off the Carmarthenshire coast when he was reported missing at 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Ch Insp Chris Neve, of Dyfed Powys Police, said the search had been "suspended" for the day and would be "reviewed" tomorrow.
"I am aware that members of the community have been in the Machynys area of Llanelli today trying to help with the search, and I would again like to outline how dangerous the Loughor Estuary is and for people to be mindful of this," he said.
The coastguard said despite an "extensive search" on both Tuesday evening and Wednesday, no trace of Mr Rees was found.
The area of coastline around Carmarthenshire and the Gower is popular with cocklers, with beds at Loughor, Penclawdd, and near to North Dock, Llanelli - near to where Mr Rees went missing.
Mr Rees's vehicle and boat were found at the car park near Machynys and taken away by police on Tuesday night.
The nature of the fast-moving tides around the Loughor Estuary mean the margins between returning safely and getting caught in the water are small.
Cocklers who work in the area have said leaving the bed as little as 10 minutes later than scheduled could prove dangerous as the tide comes in from three different directions.