Llangennech derailment: Safety guidance for dangerous goods
Urgent safety guidance for wagons carrying dangerous goods has been issued after a derailment in which 330,000 litres of diesel was spilled.
Ten train wagons left the tracks near Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, in August, with a fire causing 300 people to be evacuated from nearby homes.
A Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) investigation is taking place.
It found a set of wheels became worn down due to the applied brakes and came off the tracks at a junction.
The RAIB issued the urgent safety advice on Thursday to all organisations responsible for the maintenance of wagons which primarily carry dangerous goods on the UK's railways.
The locomotive involved in the derailment was pulling 25 tank wagons, each containing up 75 tonnes of diesel or gas oil from Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, to Theale, near Reading, on 26 August.
As it investigates, the RAIB issued the guidance to stop safety critical system components becoming unsafe due to insecure fastenings.
Those in charge of maintenance were asked to review their system of inspection and maintenance and to ensure they have appropriate arrangements in place to manage the safety risk associated with a malfunction of the braking system.
This process should include an assessment of the adequacy of facilities, tools and equipment at all of its maintenance locations, the RAIB added.