Covid-19: Deeside laboratory for 10,000 daily tests to open
A new laboratory capable of processing 10,000 coronavirus tests a day is to open next month, the health minister has said.
In a written statement, Vaughan Gething said it would use new technology to detect the virus more swiftly.
This will be part of a UK-wide mass testing programme.
As part of a first phase roll-out, there will be a fully-staffed laboratory in a container at Deeside regional test centre, Flintshire.
Across the whole of Wales, 10,962 tests were carried out on Wednesday.
In total, almost 1.18 million tests had been carried out by 1 November, including nearly 568,800 on key workers and care-home residents.
Demand has been going up and there has been criticism of the speed of tests being turned around, especially at the privately run Lighthouse labs, that still do 68% of tests from Wales.
Mr Gething said new technology could enable mass testing of the population, reduce the turnaround time of having a test and receiving a result, and would allow contact tracing to begin sooner.
He added that technological advances could potentially "utilise more regular testing as a means of enabling greater normality to life while preventing transmission".
Mr Gething said this would also offer faster testing in other settings such as care homes, but did not say when the new tools would be available.
Portable devices which allow tests to be processed quickly near patients were being validated and "could potentially be deployed in Wales", he said.
He also said he wanted pilots in Wales of lateral flow devices which would offer results within an hour and are read in a similar way to a pregnancy test.