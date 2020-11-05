Swansea Boys' Club: Firefighters tackle blaze at Mayhill building
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Swansea Boys' Club overlooking the city.
Mid and West Wales fire service said it was called to the site, in the Mayhill area, at 20:15 GMT.
Smoke could be seen pouring from the derelict building as flames lit the night.
About 19 firefighters were on the scene with three fire engines and a water bowser. It is not yet known how the fire started.
Developers had proposed to transform the empty building into 23 new modern residential flats that would have given panoramic views across the city.