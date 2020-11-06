Porth man Craig Holland's death investigated by police
The sudden death of a man on Bonfire Night is being treated as unexplained by police.
Craig Holland was found dead at a property in Gethin Terrace, Porth, at about 07:00 GMT on Thursday.
South Wales Police officers trying to piece together what happened to him have appealed for information.
The force wants to anyone with details about Mr Holland's whereabouts between midday and 23.30 GMT on Wednesday.
Between those times , it is believed the 38 year old travelled from Talbot Green bus station towards Pontypridd town centre and then to Trehafod, before arriving home in Porth.