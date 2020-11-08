Splott: Smoke warning as fire rages at industrial estate
People are being warned to keep their windows and doors closed in parts of Cardiff as a fire rages at an industrial estate.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze at Seawall Road, in the Splott area of the city, started at about 18:15 GMT on Sunday.
A number of tyres have been set on fire.
On social media people have posted pictures of thick smoke billowing from the industrial estate.
Roads closures are in place, and South Wales Police are urging people to avoid the area.
At 22:00, almost four hours after the blaze started, 10 fire engines remained at the scene of the blaze, and people posted photos on social media of large billows of smoke coming from the site.
Specialist teams are using aerial appliances and water bowsers to try and put out the large fire.
The fire service confirmed no one had been hurt or had needed to be evacuated from the scene.
