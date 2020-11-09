Splott industrial unit fire 'under control'
- Published
A major blaze at a tyre garage, which saw 80 firefighters tackling it at its height, has been brought "under control", the fire service says.
Emergency crews were called on Sunday to the industrial unit on Seawall Road, Splott, Cardiff, where the fire had spread to other properties.
Residents were told to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed, after the fire broke out at about 19:00 BST.
Crews remain on the scene, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze would begin when it is safe to do so, the service added.
Seawall Road remains closed in both directions from Rover Way to South Park Road.
Fire in Tremorfa/Splott this evening. Been going since about 7pm, still some serious flames and smoke by the looks of it. Hope everyone involved is safe. #fire #cardiff #splott pic.twitter.com/7zIOv8waea— Jenni Taylor (@jennijuniper) November 8, 2020
Holyyy smokes #splott #fire pic.twitter.com/ylRa9siuyw— 🦋Casey🦋 (@_The_Windsor_) November 8, 2020