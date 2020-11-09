Summer Palace Cardiff: Case dropped against restaurant
- Published
A restaurant owner said he is "massively relieved" after a court case over smell and noise from the building was dropped by Cardiff council.
Kwok Chim appeared in court in February, when he denied two breaches of environmental health law at the Summer Palace restaurant in Llandaff.
A top judge and his wife, who live next door, complained about the restaurant.
Cardiff council said the site had been upgraded and a prosecution was no longer in the public interest.
Mr Chim had been due to appear again at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The original hearing in April was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and the restaurant has since been upgraded.
The Cantonese restaurant has been on the site in Llandaff village for 30 years and has a food hygiene rating of five.
Mr Chim said: "It's a massive relief. Although the court proceedings started about a year ago this has been ongoing for a couple of years.
"We've been closed for the last seven months and only just opened back up for takeaways. Hopefully we can look forward to another 30 years."
Judge 'wishes restaurant well'
A statement issued on his behalf said: "The council is satisfied that the restaurant will no longer be in breach and consequently it does not consider it necessary to proceed with the prosecution.
"He appreciates this is a difficult and uncertain period for restaurants, and he wishes the owners of the Summer Palace well for the future."
Cardiff council said it the restaurant owner had carried out work to the ventilation system following the complaint.
A spokesperson added: "All parties hope this will resolve the noise and odour problems and prevent the commission of further offences of breaching the abatement notices. In light of this, the council believe it is not in the public interest to continue with the prosecution."